Stimson hoping Hornchurch can replicate recent performances in FA Trophy

Published: 8:00 AM February 4, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is hoping his squad can just continue performing as they have been throughout their FA Trophy journey.

The Urchins welcome National League South outfit Maidstone United to Bridge Avenue on Saturday for a last 16 tie.

They’ve beaten the likes of Bowers & Pitsea, Wingate & Finchley, Tonbridge Angels, Dulwich Hamlet and King’s Lynn Town so far with some terrific performances.

“We can’t wait for Saturday, we know it’s going to be another difficult game, but one that we’re certainly looking forward to because of the lack of football we currently have,” Stimson said.

“Fingers crossed the boys can go and perform like they have over the last two months now in this Trophy competition and pull off another remarkable result.”

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Sonny Carey of Kings Lynn during their Buildbase FA Trophy match. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He added: “At this stage in the last 16, whoever you draw is going to be a tough game as you’re that far into the competition.

“We’ve performed so well in the last few matches, we just hope we can repeat that and give Maidstone some problems. I'm sure they’ll give us problems so hopefully we take our chances more than they take theirs.”

The former Gillingham boss insists being able to train for this match, unlike previous ties, has been a massive boost.

“It’s been great to train, but we had to be careful due to the size of our squad, and everything I've asked of the boys they’ve done.

“It’s such a good group, the squad we’ve built is so close and together, you don’t get it often in the game. They look after each other and enjoy each other so fingers crossed we can keep our season going. Obviously, it’s not been announced, but it’s not looking too positive in terms of the league."

Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch and Michael Clunan of Kings Lynn during Hornchurch vs King's Lynn Town, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on January 16 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Non-league clubs below the elite level have finally been promised grants from the government to help them through the pandemic – that along with the prize money Hornchurch have been collecting has been a massive help.

“The trophy run has been a massive help finance wise. The league doesn’t look good - in terms of the grant I'm not 100 per cent sure how that works so I wouldn’t like to comment.

“If it can help us in any way shape or form then that would be great, not just us, but all clubs at our level need the help and support at this crazy time.

“Hopefully we’re getting through the worse of it and in a few months' time we can be back to some form of normality - for us back doing what we all love, playing football and having fans in the ground enjoying themselves.”