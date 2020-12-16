FA Trophy run 'massive' for Hornchurch, says boss Stimson

Published: 4:00 PM December 16, 2020

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson said a run in this year's FA Trophy is "massive" for the club after his side shocked Tonbridge Angels.

The Urchins knocked out the National League South side in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night with an injury-time winner from Joe Christou.

The Isthmian Premier side also had to play the majority of the second-half with ten men after Mickey Parcell was sent off.

Stimson said: "The boys were outstanding. It was a tough game. Tonbridge are a good side, they move the ball and we dealt with that.

"On the break, we looked quite positive, creating one or two half-chances.

"When you lose a man with a sending-off, it puts you a step back but the boys dug in.

"Right at the end, we came up with a good goal and came away worthy winners in the end."

He described the late nature of the victory as satisfying, especially after his side suffered a late defeat at Folkestone last month - the Urchins' most recent league encounter.

"When you're on the positive side of it, it is a great feeling - especially in the cup as well," Stimson added.

"It is massive for us financially. The situation clubs are in at the moment is so tough.

"To get the financial reward is something else and it will go a long way.

"Any year it helps to get some cup funds but this year more so than any."

Hornchurch's reward is another away day at a National League South side - Dulwich Hamlet - in the third round on Saturday.

Stimson said his message to his players was just to embrace playing competitively again.

"Dulwich have some very, very good individual players and it will be another massive test for us but one we'll enjoy."

The Isthmian League has been suspended since the start of the second lockdown and Stimson said the club has no idea when the competition might resume.

"We haven't been given a date when it is going to restart. We're just waiting for an email to say it is a possibility we could start here or there.

"At the moment in time, we don't know so to have this little cup run - at least we can get wrapped up in a competitive match.

"The players can get themselves motivated because they know what it means and financially for the club it's massive.

"To get this far has been brilliant and if we can go another step, that will be the icing on the cake for Christmas."