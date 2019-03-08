Hockey: Hornchurch bells to ring in memory of Tom Wilson

The bells of St Andrew's Church in Hornchurch will ring for two hours on June 25 in memory of the late Tom Wilson.

Bell ringers from St Andrews Church in Hornchurch will be ringing in memory of the late Tom Wilson on June 25, which would have been his 26th birthday (pic Ellie Hoskins) Bell ringers from St Andrews Church in Hornchurch will be ringing in memory of the late Tom Wilson on June 25, which would have been his 26th birthday (pic Ellie Hoskins)

Former Coopers pupil Wilson died, aged 22, after a tragic accident while hockey training at Old Loughtonians.

His mother, Lisa, has joined the bell-ringing team at the church and a peel will ring out continuously from 6.30-8.30pm on Tuesday evening, on what would have been Tom's 26th birthday.

Bell ropes will be swapped from person to person in the form of a relay so that the bells are kept ringing for the whole time and everyone who takes part will make a contribution to the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund, a charity which suppots the raising of awareness of organ donation.

Refreshments will be on sale in the church throughout the event to add to the proceeds and anyone wishing to make a contribution is welcome to come along on the evening and listen to the bells.

Alternatively, a donation can be given to one of the bell ringers, left with the Parish Office, or made online at wonderful.org/charity/tomwilsonmemorialfund.

Anyone willing to donate refreshments can email Jeanette Street on mjagp@yahoo.com.

The Wilson 10 - a group of 10 friends who have undertaken a host of different running challenges over the past nine months - will complete their final run at Harrow Lodge parkrun on Saturday morning, before the annual memorial tournament at Old Loughts.

The action at Luxborough Lane will get underway at 2pm, with teams from Havering, Old Loughts and Nottingham Trent University participating.

A new bench will also be unveiled in Tom's memory.