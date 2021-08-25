Hornchurch boosted by return of Winn and Spence for Bank Holiday action

Published: 5:00 PM August 25, 2021

Liam Nash of Hornchurch goes close during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 21st August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch are hoping to be boosted by the return of captain Lewwis Spence and Ronnie Winn for a busy Bank Holiday weekend insists manager Mark Stimson.

The Urchins travel to Kingstonian on Saturday before hosting Potters Bar Town at Bridge Avenue on Monday.

They will be keen to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Cray Wanderers and are excited about a busy weekend of football.

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch and Joseph Taylor of Cray during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 21st August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Two decent games, Kingstonian who this year are going to be a massive threat, and then at home to Potters Bar who since I've been in charge at Hornchurch have always done a job on us," said Stimson.

“Two games to look forward to and hopefully we’ll have two players back. Captain Lewwis Spence, who unfortunately missed today (Saturday) through Covid, and Ronnie Winn through a hamstring injury.

“They’ll help us as both of those guys are left-footed and bring balance to our midfield.”

Goalkeeper Noah Phillips will remain at the club while Joe Wright continues to recover from injury.

Noah Phillips of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 21st August 2021

“Joe has got another couple of weeks, but Noah has come in and hasn’t done anything wrong, I don’t think he could do anything about the goals," added Stimson.

“It will be great to get Joe back, but we need to make sure that when he comes back, that is going to stay fit and be here for the season.”

The Urchins let an early lead slip as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Cray Wanderers.

Urchins attacker Liam Nash opened the scoring but his effort was cancelled out by goals from Jamie Yila and Ejiro Okosieme at Bridge Avenue.

Anthony Cook of Cray and Joe Christou of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 21st August 2021

“Results wise, it’s a tough one. First half I thought we was outstanding. We created a few opportunities, took one, and unfortunately went in 1-1 at the break,” said Stimson.

“Second half we didn’t get going as we did in the first half, that might be credit to Cray for changing the way they played, and fair play to them when they had to they did what you do to win football matches.

“You take your time and you see the game out. We just have to get on with it and look forward to next weekend.”

He added: “You must look at the positives, sometimes it’s hard to, I’m sure I'll pick up the Non-League Paper and see their goalkeeper probably as man of the match.

“I thought he made two or three really top saves. On another day they go in and we get the three points.”