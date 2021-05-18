Hornchurch Athletic still searching for first win of the season

Published: 10:00 AM May 18, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM May 18, 2021

Hornchurch Athletic fell to a two-wicket defeat against Woodford Green to leave them still searching for a first win of the season.

In very wet conditions Woodford Green won the toss and understandably chose to bowl, a decision that was proved right as Athletic slumped to 30-7.

But a superb eighth-wicket stand between Tom Heneghan (40) and Nathan Duke, who was last man out for 42, saw Athletic reach 129 to give themselves something to bowl at.

Green also lost early wickets to Paul Humphries and Neil Hutchison and found themselves in trouble at 43-4.

Tom Heneghan then took three wickets and with the visitors at 87-7 Athletic looked in the driving seat.

But in a low-scoring game, great knocks from Fred Marshall and Matthew Field put them back on track and they edged home.

Athletic meet local rivals Rainham at Spring Farm on Saturday and will look for a first victory to get them off the bottom of the table.

The seconds won a close game at Rayleigh Fairview by four wickets.

Brad Byford and Lak Gil both got three wickets in Rayleigh’s 133 and Matt Redgrave (27) and Ajit Kumar (36) saw Athletic home.

The thirds also won against Fairview seconds at Raphael Park.

In difficult conditions the game was very low scoring and Athletic had to work hard to make the 81 they needed, Sanjeev Mishra top scoring with 35.