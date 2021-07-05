Hornchurch Athletic claim first league victory of the season

Published: 10:00 AM July 5, 2021

Hornchurch Athletic claim the ninth Rainham wicket with a run-out during Rainham CC (batting) vs Hornchurch Athletic CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Spring Farm Park on 22nd May 2021

Hornchurch Athletic finally got their first Hamro Foundation Essex League victory with a 61-run win over Stanford-le-Hope.

Athletic were asked to bat first after losing the toss but they got off to a good start with Sam Klein and Billy Robinson putting on 85 for the first wicket.

Klein went for 19 but Robinson powered on to a club best 81 and with Brad Byford hitting 42 and Sam Samarasekera making 25 Athletic were able to post a useful 206.

Stanford got off to a disastrous start in reply falling to 11-3 with Nathan Duke and Paul Humphries picking up early wickets.

They recovered, but Humphries bowled an excellent spell conceding just 40 runs in his 16 overs.

But with 10 overs left Athletic still needed five wickets and the game looked to be heading for a draw.

The introduction of new bowler Faz Hussein changed the game as he quickly removed the Stanford lower order, finishing with 4-12.

The second and third-team games both fell foul of the overnight rain but the fourths got a game in at Raphael Park, cruising to a 145-run win over Eastwood thirds.