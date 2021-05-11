News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Hornchurch Athletic continue disappointing start to the league

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Hornchurch Athletic claim the last Rettendon wicket during Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Ray

Hornchurch Athletic claim the last Rettendon wicket during Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Rayleigh Fairview CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Hylands Park on 4th May 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch Athletic’s disappointing start to their first Hamro Foundation Essex League season continued with a four-wicket defeat at Springfield on Saturday.

The game was reduced to 36 overs a side after the morning rain and Athletic were soon in trouble as Sam Klein, Ross Raftery and Liam Porter were all dismissed for single figures.

But a fourth-wicket stand between captain Sam Samarasekera (34) and Dan Stone, who top scored with 56, put Athletic back on track and with Tyler Marks chipping in at number eight they made a useful 156-6.

Springfield got off to a good start with Charlie Prudence and Jim Symonds taking them up to 93-1.

Athletic then got back in the game as Ryan Sammons took four wickets but Springfield were always well ahead of the rate and won with nine overs to spare.

You may also want to watch:

Athletic are in the bottom three with Walthamstow and Goresbrook and will look to get their season underway when they entertain Woodford Green on Saturday at Hylands.

The second team game was rained off but the thirds and fours both played.

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrests made after multiple stabbing in Havering
  2. 2 New rapid testing sites open in Romford and Upminster
  3. 3 New venture for Hornchurch MasterChef hairdresser
  1. 4 CCTV cameras to enforce new lorry ban through Rainham village
  2. 5 One teenager dead in Harold Hill double stabbing
  3. 6 May 17: What can't open when Covid-19 lockdown rules ease?
  4. 7 UKIP vote from 2016 'significant' to Tory win in Havering and Redbridge
  5. 8 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
  6. 9 Man jailed for drug offences and violent assaults in Romford flat
  7. 10 Three-year-old raises £10,000 with challenge inspired by Captain Tom

The thirds lost by78 runs at Little Baddow as they chased the home side's 256. Ben Taylor and Chris Martin both hit half centuries.

The fourths chased down 171 against Basildon thirds to win by eight wickets with Spencer Duke making an unbeaten 80.

Cricket
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic order coming to Hornchurch junction

'Beyond annoying' - New traffic measure coming to Hornchurch junction

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Polling Day... the big count as Romford, and Hornchurch and Upminster residents make their vote. Pic

Local Election

Election 2021: Live Havering and Redbridge London Assembly updates

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Western Road

Man in hospital after falling 'from height' in Romford

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Do you recognise any of these people who breached Covid regulations on New Year's Eve?

Essex Police

Brentwood church rave: More than 130 images released in appeal

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus