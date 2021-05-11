Hornchurch Athletic continue disappointing start to the league

Published: 4:00 PM May 11, 2021

Hornchurch Athletic claim the last Rettendon wicket during Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Rayleigh Fairview CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Hylands Park on 4th May 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch Athletic’s disappointing start to their first Hamro Foundation Essex League season continued with a four-wicket defeat at Springfield on Saturday.

The game was reduced to 36 overs a side after the morning rain and Athletic were soon in trouble as Sam Klein, Ross Raftery and Liam Porter were all dismissed for single figures.

But a fourth-wicket stand between captain Sam Samarasekera (34) and Dan Stone, who top scored with 56, put Athletic back on track and with Tyler Marks chipping in at number eight they made a useful 156-6.

Springfield got off to a good start with Charlie Prudence and Jim Symonds taking them up to 93-1.

Athletic then got back in the game as Ryan Sammons took four wickets but Springfield were always well ahead of the rate and won with nine overs to spare.

You may also want to watch:

Athletic are in the bottom three with Walthamstow and Goresbrook and will look to get their season underway when they entertain Woodford Green on Saturday at Hylands.

The second team game was rained off but the thirds and fours both played.

The thirds lost by78 runs at Little Baddow as they chased the home side's 256. Ben Taylor and Chris Martin both hit half centuries.

The fourths chased down 171 against Basildon thirds to win by eight wickets with Spencer Duke making an unbeaten 80.