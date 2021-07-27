Hornchurch Athletic hang on for a draw with Harlow

Published: 10:30 AM July 27, 2021

P Crane of Hornchurch Athletic claims the eighth Rainham wicket during Rainham CC (batting) vs Hornchurch Athletic CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Spring Farm Park on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch Athletic hung on for a draw against Harlow on Saturday, with number 11 Paul Crane playing out the final over.

Harlow batted first and got off to a great start with Ben Yeats and Syed Hassan putting on 121 for the first wicket.

But after Paul Crane dismissed Yeats, Athletic got themselves back in the game as wickets fell regularly.

Fazi Hussein, Nathan Duke and Paul Humphries all bowled well but Crane (4-33) was the pick of the Athletic attack.

Harlow finished on 211 but this soon looked a distant target as Sam Klein, Billy Robinson and Brad Byford were all dismissed cheaply.

Humphries made 21 and Mat Redgrave 32 to get the innings back on track, but it was only 47 from number nine Fazi Hussein that saw them to any bonus points as they finished on 140-9.

P Crane of Hornchurch Athletic claims the seventh Rainham wicket during Rainham CC (batting) vs Hornchurch Athletic CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Spring Farm Park on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Athletic have a tough game this weekend as they visit Barking looking to get themselves out of the bottom three.

The seconds had an excellent win at High Easter in Mid-Essex League Division Four where Harry Gilham made a career best 82 and Ajit Kumar hit 72 as Athletic made 220-8.

High Easter fell 28 short as Athletic kept up their fight for promotion.

The thirds had lost by 270 runs when they played Chelmsford Spartans in May, but this time they competed all the way and the game ended at 169 each, with Matt Bradshaw and Brad Duke hitting 12 off the final over to secure the tie.

The fourths lost against Rankins thirds and Sunday saw a four-wicket defeat to Leyton Orient Supporters Club, with Luke Pontin hitting 54 in Athletic’s 172.