Hornchurch Athletic now eight weeks without a win
Hornchurch Athletic’s long losing run went into its eighth week as they lost by five wickets to Ardleigh Green at Hylands Park.
On a hot day with perfect batting conditions Athletic won the toss and batted first and got off to their best start of the season.
Paul Humphries was out for 15 but then Billy Robinson and Sam Klein took the score to 103-1, giving them the platform for a really challenging total.
But once Klein fell for 29 wickets tumbled regularly to Sam Brooks (5-47) and Simon Jeffries (4-34).
Robinson held firm to make 73 but nobody else made any real contribution as Athletic could only make 162.
This was shown to be nowhere near enough as Green got off to a flying start, racing to 60 in the first seven overs.
Wickets then started to fall to spinners Humphries and Paul Crane, but it was far too late and Green won comfortably, Paul Hurworth top scoring with 69.
Athletic stay of the bottom of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three table with Walthamstow losing again and will finally hope for a victory with Saturday’s visit to Old Brentwoods.
The seconds fell to a two-wicket defeat at South Woodham despite four wickets for Joe Turner.
And the thirds went down by just 12 runs to South Woodham seconds, despite 66 from Sushant Kapur.
The highlight of the day was probably the maiden century by 16-year--old Omar Rehman in a friendly against Belhus fifths.