Hornchurch Athletic end losing streak with Springfield draw

Published: 3:30 PM June 1, 2021

Hornchurch Athletic claim the ninth Rainham wicket with a run-out during Rainham CC (batting) vs Hornchurch Athletic CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Spring Farm Park on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch Athletic ended their losing streak in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three, clinging on for a draw against Springfield in the first timed match.

Springfield won the toss and in excellent batting conditions at Hylands made 253.

Paul Humphries was the pick of the Athletic attack, getting through 16 overs with his left arm spin to take 5-77.

Humphries then opened the batting, with regular opener Ross Raftery having injured his hand in the warm-up, and made 48 as Athletic made a good start reaching 50 without loss.

But the rate was always too much for them and wickets fell regularly with only Dan Stone and Sam Klein getting past 20.

This week Athletic face a crucial game at Goresbrook as they look to get off the bottom of the table. They will have to do it without Raftery, who will be out for several weeks.

Rainham CC (batting) vs Hornchurch Athletic CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Spring Farm Park on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The game finished in dramatic fashion as Raftery, coming in at number 11, had to face four balls to secure the draw.

Batting one-handed he survived and even hit a boundary as Springfield were left feeling they should have declared earlier.

The seconds won comfortably at Willowherbs.

The home side only made 139 with Joe Turner taking 3-25 and colt Luke Pontin, in his first second XI game, made 55 when Athletic replied.

Steve Richards added 29 to help see them home with seven wickets in hand.

The thirds also won against Beaulieu Park as Neil Roe hit 84 and Ben Poch 62 in Athletic’s 200.

This was just enough as they won by 18 runs while Hash Khan made 61 for the fourths as they lost to Rayleigh fifths by five wickets.