Hornchurch Athletic fell to defeat in league opener against South Woodford

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM April 28, 2021   
Hornchurch Athletic claim the last Rettendon wicket during Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Ray

Hornchurch Athletic claim the last Rettendon wicket during Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Rayleigh Fairview CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Hylands Park on 4th May 2019

Hornchurch Athletic fell to defeat in their opening Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three match at South Woodford.

The home side won the toss and chose to field and Athletic were up against it straight away as pace bowler Jamal Richards trapped Ross Raftery lbw from his first ball.

Sam Klein (19) and Liam Porter, who hit an excellent 58, got Athletic back in the game and they were healthily placed at 80-3.

But Richards ran through the tail to take 5-34 as Athletic were dismissed for a disappointing 134.

South Woodford, who were in the Premier Division only a few years ago, chased this down for just four wickets.

This Saturday sees Athletic welcome Stanford to Hylands Park when they will be keen to get their first win of the season.

Athletic fielded five teams in total with two wins and two losses in the four friendlies.

The seconds fell to a three-wicket loss at Hockerill after making just 104 but the thirds had a good win at Rayleigh where Chris Martin hit 65 as they chased 187.

Two separate fourth teams played against Hornchurch and Old Chelmsfordians with one win and one loss.

Steve Hunt’s five wickets and Rich Pontin’s half-century at Chelmsfordians were the highlights.

Cricket
Hornchurch News

