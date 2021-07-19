Hornchurch Athletic draw positives against Newham

Published: 11:48 AM July 19, 2021

Hornchurch Athletic’s revival in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three continued with a solid draw against Newham.

Newham won the toss and chose to bat in perfect batting conditions and with a very short boundary on one side at Flanders Field.

Paul Humphries (3-69) and Nathan Duke (4-40) were the pick of the Athletic bowlers but they were powerless to stop Newham reaching a formidable 259 in the maximum 50 overs.

Paul Humphries in bowling action for Hornchurch Athletic at Newham - Credit: Tim Edwards

Luke Pontin was soon out when Athletic replied but Billy Robinson made a solid 22 and captain Sam Samarasekera returned to form with an outstanding 79.

With 10 overs left Athletic needed just over100 with eight wickets in hand and stepped up the pace in the outside chance of reaching the target.

Sam Samarasekera takes the ball behind the stumps for Hornchurch Athletic at Newham - Credit: Tim Edwards

But inevitably wickets fell and when Dan Stone was out for 44 they decided to ensure they got the draw, finishing on 202-7.

Athletic dropped a place to 14th but will hope for a victory this Saturday when they welcome Harlow to Hylands Park for the first time.

The seconds dismissed Rayleigh Fairview for exactly 100 with Tom Heneghan taking 5-32, before Ajit Kumar (47 not out) and Chris Humphries (39 not out) saw them to an eight-wicket win.

The thirds beat Rayleigh Fairview seconds by 25 runs, but the fours - sitting top of Mid-Essex League Division 10 - were skittled for 67 by Great Totham in a six-wicket loss.

Neil Roe hit 84 in the Sunday game at Nazeing but the match finished in a draw.