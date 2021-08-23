Hornchurch Athletic fall short against Barking

Published: 9:55 AM August 23, 2021

Paul Crane of Hornchurch Athletic celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Khan during Barking CC (batting) vs Hornchurch Athletic CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Mayesbrook Park on 31st July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch Athletic fell agonisingly short in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three game against Barking ending just five runs adrift in their chase of 214.

Barking got off to a great start reaching 130-1 in the first 20 overs with Sahaj Chadah smashing 86.

But Paul Humphries (3-39) and Joe Turner (3-31) got Athletic right back in the game as Barking were eventually dismissed for 214.

The Athletic chase got off to a terrible start as Billy Robinson, their leading run scorer this season, fell for just four and Sam Klein and Brad Byford also went cheaply to leave them 22-3.

But Chris Humphries (32) steadied the innings with brother Paul, who then combined with Luke Pontin to get them right back in the game.

Humphries eventually fell for 74 and Pontin for 39 as despite some late hitting from the tail Athletic fell just short.

With two games left they still find themselves in 14th place, but wins against Bentley and Harlow can still get them up to a solid mid-table spot in their debut campaign.

The seconds were chasing 191 against Rankins in Mid-Essex League Division Four.

They looked out of the game until Sam Blowers, who hit a rapid 41, joined veteran Shaz Rehman.

The game went down to the last over and Saqib Hussein smashed two fours and a six and a four in the final over to see them home with one ball left.

The third-team game was cancelled as their opponents couldn’t raise a side and the fours were also without a league game but fought out a close friendly with Great Totham.