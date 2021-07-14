Hornchurch Athletic made it back to back wins after a slow start

Published: 8:00 AM July 14, 2021

Hornchurch Athletic claim the ninth Rainham wicket with a run-out during Rainham CC (batting) vs Hornchurch Athletic CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Spring Farm Park on 22nd May 2021

Hornchurch Athletic made it two wins in succession in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three as they beat Walthamstow by eight wickets at Hylands Park to moves up two places in the table.

After an hour delay for rain Athletic had no hesitation in putting Walthamstow into bat after winning the toss and Paul Humphries nabbed an early brace to reduce them to 16-2.

The visitors made a spirited recovery to reach 60 without further loss,, before wickets started to tumble as left-arm spinners Humphries (5-49 in 16 overs) and Crane (2-26) worked their way through the batting order.

Walthamstow could only make 113 and with 41 overs to reach the target Athletic looked in a good position.

Billy Robinson hit 70 and with back up from Brad Byford (23) and Sam Klein (15) they won with eight wickets and plenty of overs in hand.

Athletic visit Newham on Saturday looking for another win which will put them in the mid-table pack.

The seconds dismissed Great Baddow twos for just 27, an innings which took 30 overs, and only needed six overs to seal a nine-wicket win.

The thirds played out a great game against Little Baddow.

Chasing only 114, Athletic were cruising at 74-2 but a collapse saw last pair Tom Greenwood and Chris Poch needing to secure the win.

They couldn’t quite make it and the game ended in a tie.

The fourths won at Basildon to go top of Mid-Essex League Division 10 as Rich Pontin hit 50 in Athletic’s 205 to set up a 30-run win.