Hornchurch Athletic cruise to superb victory over Bentley

Published: 9:19 AM August 31, 2021

A brilliant 98 not out from just 88 balls by captain Billy Robinson saw Hornchurch Athletic to a superb eight-wicket win over Bentley in Hamnro Foundation Essex League Division Three.

Bentley batted first and got off to a good start but Athletic’s attack led by Nathan Duke and Lewis Byford pegged them back as wickets fell regularly and they finished on 202-9 from 45 overs.

Athletic put on 50 for the first wicket and then reached 102-1 before Chris Humphries fell for 28.

Bentley then put them under pressure as the run rate went up to nearly six an over but the Robinson cut loose and backed up by Matt Redgrave (37) saw them through to their best win of the season.

Athletic remain in 14th place but a win in the final game at Harlow could see them move up to 12th and a solid mid-table position in their first season in Essex League cricket.

The seconds won comfortably against Theydon Bois, as Athletic made 136 with Stuart Whitaker top scoring. Theydon could only make 72 in reply.

Athletic finished fourth in Mid-Essex League Division Four, a position that would surely have been better if they had not had four home games rained off.

The thirds made an excellent 187-2 at Danbury in their final game with Sanjeev Mishra hitting 86 and Simon Martin 54.

But the home side raced to an easy win for the loss of only one wicket.

The fourths finished third in Mid-Essex Division 10 despite a final day win over Rainham fifths.

Cameron Little made a half century for Athletic in their 191 and Lewis Parr then took an amazing 7-19 as Athletic won by 28 runs.