Hornchurch Athletic fell to second loss in a row to Stanford Le Hope

Published: 9:00 AM May 5, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM May 5, 2021

Hornchurch Athletic fell to a second Hamro Foundation Essex League defeat, losing by just 11 runs to Stanford Le Hope at Hylands.

The visitors batted first and with Nathan Duke, Tyler Marks and Neil Hutchison all bowling well they kept them to a modest 148, with no Stanford batsman able to get past 30.

Athletic started well in reply with Sam Klein and Ross Raftery both getting solid starts.

But after Klein was out for 16, Liam Porter and Sam Samarasekera both fell cheaply.

Raftery top scored with 33 but after he was out only Dan Stone made much impression and none of the lower order could play the innings that would bring victory.

Athletic were eventually all out for 137 to leave themselves in the bottom three after the first two games.

This week they have a tough trip to fellow new boys Springfield as they look for their first win of the season.

Athletic’s three other sides, all still playing in the T Rippon Mid-Essex League, won their games.

Billy Robinson with 60 and Lak Gil (56) batted well in the seconds as they made 234 at Old Chelmsfordians, who replied with 225 as Athletic held on to win.

The thirds beat St Andrews on a difficult surface at Raphael Park as Steve Richards and Luke Pontin both made important 30s in a low-scoring game as Athletic won by 46 runs.

The fourths won at Eastwood thirds, although the fifths lost heavily to Orsett in a friendly.

Liam Porter scored a century in a Sunday win at Willowherbs.