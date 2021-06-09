Hornchurch Athletic continue to wait for first Essex League win

Published: 11:00 AM June 9, 2021

Hornchurch Athletic’s wait for a first Hamro Foundation Essex League win goes on after a narrow defeat to Division Three rivals Goresbrook.

Put into bat, Athletic's top four all got starts, but only Billy Robinson (47) got past 30 as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Matt Redgrave (28) batted well at number seven as Athletic were able to close their 50 overs on 190 but dropped catches cost them dearly in Goresbrook's reply.

Paul Humphries and Neil Hutchison did most of the bowling and the hosts were struggling at 105-5 but then Afzal Hussain (65) changed the game.

A couple of late wickets put the result in doubt but Hussain held firm and hit the winning runs with one over and three wickets in hand.

Athletic remain second from bottom of the table and this week take on Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower at Hylands.

The seconds game was called off as Ongar could not raise a side but Athletic’s thirds and fourths both had comfortable wins.

Ben Taylor, 17, hit 129 for the thirds at Bentley for his maiden century and Chris Martin , 40 years his senior, made 69 as Athletic posted 238-2 and won by 98 runs.

The fourths won by nine wickets against Oaklands, who made only 101-5 in 40 overs, before Chris Humphries hit his ninth century for the club in the Sunday victory over Chadwelll Heath Lions.