News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Hornchurch Athletic continue to wait for first Essex League win

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 11:00 AM June 9, 2021   
A Hornchurch Athletic player in the field

A Hornchurch Athletic player in the field

Hornchurch Athletic’s wait for a first Hamro Foundation Essex League win goes on after a narrow defeat to Division Three rivals Goresbrook.

Put into bat, Athletic's top four all got starts, but only Billy Robinson (47) got past 30 as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Matt Redgrave (28) batted well at number seven as Athletic were able to close their 50 overs on 190 but dropped catches cost them dearly in Goresbrook's reply.

Paul Humphries and Neil Hutchison did most of the bowling and the hosts were struggling at 105-5 but then Afzal Hussain (65) changed the game.

A couple of late wickets put the result in doubt but Hussain held firm and hit the winning runs with one over and three wickets in hand.

You may also want to watch:

Athletic remain second from bottom of the table and this week take on Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower at Hylands.

The seconds game was called off as Ongar could not raise a side but Athletic’s thirds and fourths both had comfortable wins.

Most Read

  1. 1 MP constituency boundaries in Havering recommended to change
  2. 2 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
  3. 3 People in hospital after Collier Row collision
  1. 4 'Unlawful killing' ruled out in Romford police shooting inquest
  2. 5 Queen’s Hospital opens Children and Young People’s Assessment Unit
  3. 6 Councillor hails junction improvement after 'years of problems'
  4. 7 Verdict: Romford father's shooting was 'lawful killing', jurors rule
  5. 8 Police body cameras failed to record when Romford father was shot, inquest hears
  6. 9 Havering Council promises to visit every self-isolating resident
  7. 10 Havering trust receives £2.6 million grant to make schools greener

Ben Taylor, 17, hit 129 for the thirds at Bentley for his maiden century and Chris Martin , 40 years his senior, made 69 as Athletic posted 238-2 and won by 98 runs.

The fourths won by nine wickets against Oaklands, who made only 101-5 in 40 overs, before Chris Humphries hit his ninth century for the club in the Sunday victory over Chadwelll Heath Lions.

Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shops and pubs reopened last week in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by

Havering Council | Opinion

Andrew Rosindell: 'Time for Havering to take back control'

Andrew Rosindell MP, Romford

Logo Icon
fishnchickn

Food and Drink

Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
boys jumping into a dirty lake at an obstacle course in Romford.

Mental Health

Romford teenagers raised thousands in memory of friend

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus