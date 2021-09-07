News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch Athletic CC finish the season with a defeat to Harlow

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:22 PM September 7, 2021   
Paul Crane of Hornchurch Athletic celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Khan dur

Paul Crane of Hornchurch Athletic celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Khan during Barking CC (batting) vs Hornchurch Athletic CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Mayesbrook Park on 31st July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch Athletic Cricket Club finished their first season in Essex League cricket with a disappointing five-wicket defeat at Harlow.

Athletic batted first but could only make a modest 145. Matt Redgrave top scored with 43 and Chris Humphries made 27, but nobody could play a big innings.

Harlow chased this down without too much alarm and won by five wickets with 13 overs to spare, leaving Athletic in 14th place.

Athletic's player of the season was undoubtedly Billy Robinson, who made 498 runs in the league at an average of 37.

Most of the other batsman struggled, and the club also missed Ross Raftery with a broken finger for most of the season

Paul Humphries, back at Hylands Park after spells at Leigh and Brentwood, had a good all-round season taking 38 wickets and hitting 240 runs.

Of the younger players, Ben Taylor and Luke Pontin made their league debuts and made useful contributions but the best young player was 17-year-old Nathan Duke, who played in every game and took 28 wickets.

