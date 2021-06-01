News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch announce pre-season fixture list ahead of 2021/22 season

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:05 PM June 1, 2021   
Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch yells at his players during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch yells at his players during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA Trophy Final Football at Wembley Stadium on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Hornchurch have announced their pre-season fixture list as they look to build on their FA Trophy victory during the 2021-22 season.

The Urchins will begin preparation with a trip away to Frenford on Tuesday, July 13 before then taking on Canvey Island that weekend.

Mark Stimson’s men will then play host to Southend United on Tuesday, July 20 before then also welcoming Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, July 24. 

It is then a trip away to Great Wakering Rovers the following weekend and then a trip to Parkside Stadium to take on Grays Athletic on Wednesday, August 4. 

Warrington Rylands will be the visitors on Saturday, August 7 as the two teams compete for the Isthmian Charity Shield. 

It will be a unique occasion, pitting the 2020/21 FA Trophy winners against the 2020/21 FA Vase winners. 

The Bridge Avenue outfit will now be trying to tie down a number of the Trophy winning side for the upcoming season as they bid for promotion to the National League South.

Non-League Football
Hornchurch News

