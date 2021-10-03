FA Cup: Hornchurch and Wingate earn FA Cup replays  

Published: 9:38 AM October 3, 2021

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Michael Ademiluyi of Bowers during Bowers & Pitsea vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Len Salmon Stadium on 2nd October 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch fought back from 2-0 down to earn a replay in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup away to league rivals Bowers & Pitsea.

Bradley Sach scored for the opener for Bowers with his fourth of the season and the hosts were soon 2-0 up after 36 minutes as an own goal doubled their advantage.

Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch and Daniel Trendall of Bowersl during Bowers & Pitsea vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Len Salmon Stadium on 2nd October 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

An own goal gave the Urchins a life line seven minutes from time and they then equalised right at the death thanks to Ollie Muldoon who earnt them a replay.

Bradley Sach of Bowers scores the first goal for his team during Bowers & Pitsea vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Len Salmon Stadium on 2nd October 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wingate & Finchley earnt a replay of their own as they drew 1-1 with league rivals Corinthian Casuals.

In the first notable action of the day came in the form of a red card for Casuals Wasiri Williams.

You may also want to watch:

The ten men Casuals scored the opening goal through Kieron Cadogan four minutes after the restart.

The equaliser arrived ten minutes from time, Alphanso Kennedy scoring for the Blues and ensuring a replay.