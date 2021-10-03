FA Cup: Hornchurch and Wingate earn FA Cup replays
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Hornchurch fought back from 2-0 down to earn a replay in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup away to league rivals Bowers & Pitsea.
Bradley Sach scored for the opener for Bowers with his fourth of the season and the hosts were soon 2-0 up after 36 minutes as an own goal doubled their advantage.
An own goal gave the Urchins a life line seven minutes from time and they then equalised right at the death thanks to Ollie Muldoon who earnt them a replay.
Wingate & Finchley earnt a replay of their own as they drew 1-1 with league rivals Corinthian Casuals.
In the first notable action of the day came in the form of a red card for Casuals Wasiri Williams.
The ten men Casuals scored the opening goal through Kieron Cadogan four minutes after the restart.
The equaliser arrived ten minutes from time, Alphanso Kennedy scoring for the Blues and ensuring a replay.
