Hornchurch start away to Horsham as Romford host Maldon on the opening day
- Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo
FA Trophy winners start the 2021/22 season with a trip away to Horsham while neighbours Romford host Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday, August 14.
Hornchurch are away to Kingstonian on Saturday, August 28, but then at home on Bank Holiday Monday to Potters Bar Town.
Boro are away to Coggeshall Town on Saturday, August 28 before returning home to face landlords Barking on the Monday.
Mark Stimson’s men host Horsham on Saturday, December 18 then travel away to Potters Bar on Monday, December 27 before starting the New Year at home to Bowers and Pitsea (January 1).
It also a trip away to Brightlingsea Regent on Monday, January 3.
Boro on the other hand host Coggeshall on December, 18 before facing local rivals Barking on Monday, December 27.
They then kick start the New Year at home to Brentwood Town (January 1) before heading away to Aveley on Monday, January 3.
The Easter period will see Hornchurch host Brightlingsea while Romford host Aveley (April 18).
The Bank Holiday Monday sees the Urchins make the short trip away to Bowers & Pitsea as Romford travel to Brentwood Town.
Hornchurch then host Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, April 23 and Romford are at home to Witham Town.