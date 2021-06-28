Chris Dickson says it was an easy decision to remain at Hornchurch

Published: 4:00 PM June 28, 2021

Hornchurch striker Chris Dickson insists it was an ‘easy decision’ to agree to return ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The 36-year-old made a huge impact off the bench as the Urchins were crowned FA Trophy champions at Wembley Stadium with a 3-1 win over Hereford back in May.

“It was an easy decision to come back, after what we have just achieved as a group and feeling that sense of unfinished business with our last two seasons being null and void, the decision to come back was simple,” Dickson said.

“Plus I’ve got 34 goals to make up for. If I can hit even half of that target plus the added firepower around me, Nashey, Higgo and Ellis then that should help with promotion.

Chris Dickson hypes up the Hornchurch fans during the FA Trophy Final - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

“Without putting too much pressure on ourselves, the goal has to be promotion this season, as long as we get to complete it .

“Off the back of the FA Trophy you want to keep that winning feeling. Of course we’ll be pushing for all honours but I believe the goal has to be promotion and get this club up there with the level of teams we beat on the way to winning the Trophy.”

Dickson did briefly depart to play for Dartford during the pandemic-hit 2020-21 season, but he admits no other clubs could have tempted him away from Bridge Avenue.

“As any player will tell you, you want to play at the highest level possible, in front of the big crowds, at the big stadiums, however when you get to my tender “young” age and being that I’ve seen it at the higher sectors of the game, the goal becomes less about the individual and more about the team," he added.

“The phone has rang, but to be honest there was only one call I was answering. I’d love to see one of the younger boys go and live out their dreams higher up but the selfish side of me would want them to stay here and push this team up with me.”

Chris Dickson and Liam Nash celebrate after winning the FA Trophy for Hornchurch - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Dickson joins the likes of Liam Nash, Charlie Ruff and Ellis Brown in re-signing for Hornchurch.

“I’m buzzing that the boys have signed on for next season, and I’d be surprised if I don’t see a few more familiar faces come the first day back," he said.

“Our link-up in training last season was frightening at times, so I know once we get going again this could be another season to remember.”