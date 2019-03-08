Tennis: Higgins praises Gidea Park's great progress

Gidea Park Lawn Tennis Club's head professional Tom Higgins has praised members for their recent successes on the court.

Higgins took up his role three years ago with the hope of getting the men's first team into the Team Tennis National Club division.

They started out in Essex Division Two and moved up through Division One and the Regional Division, before winning the South East title to qualify for the National level in April 2020.

And Higgings said: "I'm very proud of Gidea Park's efforts and members have enjoyed many exciting matches over the past few months.

"Next year will be a challenging task, competing against some professional players such as Davis Cup, current or ex-Wimbledon players, but it will be a great spectacle and we look forward to compete."