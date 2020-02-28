Havering keep winning run going with gr-eight victory over Bourne Deeping rivals

Havering's men made it three wins in a row in East League Premier B with an 8-3 thrashing of Bourne Deeping at Campion.

Boosted by the return of Adam Lumbers and Harry Andrews, but without Jack Barlow, they controlled possession early on.

But the visitors had the first real chance when rounding keeper Lee Bennett and seeing Paul Johnson deflect the goalbound shot wide of the post.

The hosts made the breakthrough soon after as Connor Poulain crossed into the D where Chris Dunn deflected the ball home.

And Havering doubled their lead when Alex Lee swapped passes with Poulain on the left and fed Liam Appleyard on the baseline, with his first-tie cross finding Verinder Channa at the far post for a tap in.

Havering's Luke Joslin on the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Havering's Luke Joslin on the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bourne hit back when Johnson conceded possession and a swift counter led to a shot finding the net via a post.

But Havering went 3-1 up before half-time as Andrews saw a short corner strike saved and Johnson fired home the rebound.

The home side continued to control possession after the restart and extended their lead from another corner as Poulain played a one-two with Paul Dover and flicked into the net.

And it was 5-1 as Lee passed to Andrews from the right and he struck an unstoppable first-time shot into the side netting from the top of the D.

Bourne claimed their second goal of the game when an attack on the right led to a cross to the far post for an unmarked player to tap in, but Havering went 6-2 up when Lee was played in along the left baseline and did well to pick out Andrews for his second.

Andrews was then given the chance to complete his hat-trick when Channa handed over penalty flick responsibilities, after man of the match Luke Joslin was fouled in the D and confidently converted into the top left corner.

Bourne made it 7-3 soon after with a well-executed penalty corner routine, with a reverse stick deflection finding the top corner of Bennett's goal.

But Havering had the last word as Lumbers sent a long aerial downfield for Poulain to chase and, as the visiting keeper came rushing from his goal, he passed to Andrews and ran into the D.

After being found on the baseline, Poulain returned the ball to Andrews by the penalty spot to score his fourth goal with a reverse stick finish, ahead of a trip to in-form Blueharts on Saturday.

*Upminster lost 6-2 at home to Broxbourne, but Romford beat Rochford 6-3 in Division Five.