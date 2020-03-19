Havering’s women see off Southend before suspension due to coronavirus outbreak

Havering HC Ladies vs Folkestone HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 7th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering’s women maintained their promotion push in East League Division Two South East with a gritty 3-0 win over Southend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering HC Ladies vs Folkestone HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 7th March 2020 Havering HC Ladies vs Folkestone HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 7th March 2020

Both sides found it diificult to get clear shots on goal during an even opening, with midfields struggling to dominate play.

But Havering’s Katie Griggs, Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Pippa Wilson, Charlotte Chamberlin and Louise Burgess gradually began to take control and the opening goal soon followed.

Burgess found Gilkes-Tarsey on the right wing with a good pass and she beat a defender to pick out Sue Harwood, whose shot on goal was blocked for Emily Martin to slide home the rebound.

Southend looked to respond, but Havering’s defence of Steph Prowse, Moncia Dubb and Zoe Bleakley held firm under pressure and the lead was doubled when Pippa Wilson’s excellent through ball found Amelia Acreman to calmly round a defender and the keeper to score.

Griggs went close to a third before half-time, deflecting Wilson’s penalty corner strike just over the crossbar, but Southend began the second half in determined mood and forced Sophie McCoy to make several good saves.

You may also want to watch:

Gilkes-Tarsey was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, meeting several crosses from Harwood and Martin only to be denied by the keeper.

But Havering sealed the points with a third goal when a mistrap at the top of the D from a corner was picked up by Martin, who found Wilson unmarked to fire into the net for her ninth goal of the season – and possibly the last of the campaign.

Solid defending by Chamberlin, Prowse, Dubb and Bleakley kept Havering’s clean sheet as they remained third in the table, before England Hockey suspended all hockey activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seconds were celebrating a win in the Essex League, after beating County Wanderers 2-1.

They took the lead when Alex Semon’s short corner strike was saved and the ball fell to Nicki Cast to push over the line.

And great runs by Izzy Purdie and Saffron Harvey kept Havering going forward in the second half, as Emilie Malloy, Sue Bartlett and Nicola Earl held firm in defence.

Purdie’s great run and pass set up Semon to make it 2-0 and although the hosts hit back late on, they could not deny Havering the points.