In-form Havering women see off Crostyx rivals to claim third successive league win

Havering score their first goal during Havering HC Ladies vs Crostyx HC Ladies 2nd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 18th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women made it three wins in a row in East Two South East with a 4-0 victory over Crostyx seconds at Campion.

They took a while to settle, with Emily Martin sending an early chance wide and Sue Harwood seeing two shots saved.

Bukki Olodo, Amelia Acreman, Monica Dubb and Zoe Bleakley held firm as Crostyx countered, with keeper Sophie McCoy pulling off some good saves when called upon.

Steph Prowse saw a penalty corner strike deflect off the crossbar before Emily Gilkes-Tarsey picked the ball up in midfield and played a superb pass through to Harwood whose cross was converted by Martin.

The Crostyx keeper denied Havering until Harwood picked up the rebound at another corner to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Bethan Isherwood, Pippa Wilson, Gilkes-Tarsey and Katie Griggs controlled midfield after the restart, with Martin deflecting Prowse's corner strike for the third goal.

Prowse completed the scoring when a corner strike was saved and Isherwood slipped the loose ball to her to tuck home, ahead of a trip to Sevenoaks on Saturday.

The seconds beat Upminster thirds 3-2, as Catherine Semon and Nicki Cast twice gave them the lead only for the hosts to hit back.

Semon converted her second from a short corner to seal the points.

But the thirds lost 4-3 to Old Southendian seconds, after Gabriella D'Oliviera netted twice and Emma Isherwood also struck. Alice Martin and Lisa Briton were the joint player of the match.

The men's first team had a free weekend in East Premier B, but are due to return to action against Spalding at Campion on Saturday (1pm).

Meanwhile, the seconds lost 3-2 to their high-flying Crostyx rivals.

The hosts had the better of the first half and scored early from a powerful short corner strike, then doubled their lead with a tap-in from close range.

Crostyx added a third soon after the restart but the momentum turned in Havering's favour and goals in quick succession from Sam Green and Jack Downes gave them hope.

The visitors laid siege to the Crostyx goal, with Andy Meehan firing just wide from close range with 10 minutes left and Luke Joslin hitting a post at short corner, with Mike Caruana-Smith slicing the rebound wide as Havering were denied the point they deserved.