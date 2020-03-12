Havering women move up to third with four-point haul from weekend double-header

Havering score their first goal during Havering HC Ladies vs Folkestone HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 7th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women moved up to third in East League Division Two South East with four points out of six in their weekend double-header.

They fell behind early on against a strong Folkestone team at Campion and conceded a second from a short corner.

But this seemed to wake the hosts up and they began to put some moves together, with Zoe Bleakley finding Emily Martin to pick out Sue Harwood, who dribbled around a defender and the keeper to pull one back.

Havering went close to levelling from a short corner just before the break, firing inches wide, and began the second half in better fashion to create more chances.

Folkestone's defence held firm initially, but Harwood netted after good work from Charlotte Chamberlin, Steph Prowse and Katie Griggs to seal a 2-2 draw.

Ashford were the visitors for a rearranged fixture on Sunday and Havering had the better chances in the opening 10 minutes.

Prowse and Pippa Wilson saw penalty corner strikes saved before Ashford took the lead from a set-piece of their own.

But Havering hit back quickly and a great through ball from Prowse found Harwood who, in typical fashion, worked her way around a defender and the keeper to slot home an equaliser.

Louise Burgess, Bleakley, Bukki Olodo, Chamberlin and Prowse worked hard to break down attacks by Ashford's quick forwards and set Havering on the counter, with a penalty corner from Wilson deflecting off a defender to put them ahead.

Harwood proved a constant threat in the second half and had several chances before grabbing Havering's third after good work from Griggs and Martin.

Another good through ball by Prowse was put wide by Emma Isherwood before Harwood beat several players and slipped the ball back to the top of the D for Prowse to fire home.

With Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Chamberlin, Prowse, Griggs, Wilson and Alex Semon dominating midfield, Ashford's discipline began to falter and a penalty stroke was conceded but Isherwood saw her effort saved as it ended in a 4-1 win.

The seconds fell behind against Wapping fifths, but Nicki Cast levelled from a superb Catherine Semon cross and Isherwood put them ahead when a short corner move broke down.

Wapping rallied in a feisty second half, with both sides going down to 10 players, before Semon sealed a 3-1 win for the hosts.