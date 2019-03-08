Search

Hockey: Havering women edged out by rivals

PUBLISHED: 08:01 21 October 2019

A Havering player looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A Havering player looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women were left empty-handed after a 2-1 home defeat against Sevenoaks thirds in East Two South East.

The visitors began brightly and took the lead with a neat penalty corner routine.

But Havering found their focus and got back on terms when Sue Harwood and Steph Prowse combined to set up Katie Griggs to slot under the keeper.

Emily Martin then had a shot blocked by a defender's foot on the line, but Griggs put the penalty flick wide.

Havering continued to work hard, with Griggs, Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Amelia Acreman and Zoe Bleakley running through midfield.

Prowse and Charlotte Chamberlin cleared up at the back, supported by Louise Burgess, Bukki Olodo and Wendy Schofield, and Martin saw a couple of other chances saved as it remained level.

The second half was a similar story, as Havering worked had in a fast tempo game, but as they began to tire, Sevenoaks regained their lead.

Martin fired past the post and Prowse saw a couple of penalty corners saved late on, as Havering came up short.

The seconds came out on top in their Essex League Division One encounter with Crostyx thirds by a 3-1 margin.

They dominated from the start and Nicki Cast opened the scoring, firing home from Alex Semon's cross.

The hosts hit back to level, but Havering changed a couple of things at half time and went close when Catherine Semon's through ball found Emma Isherwood, but her shot was well saved.

Several penalty corners were also kept out, before Alex Semon put Havering back in front.

The visitors continued to play flowing hockey as Nic Earle, Karen Taylor, Chris Noller and Trudie Clarke held firm in defence.

Catherine Semon, Issy Purdie and Saffron Harvey toiled in midfield and Havering sealed the points when Alex Semon's penalty was blocked and Purdie tucked home the rebound.

Isherwood went close to a late fourth, but could not quite latch on to Cast's cross.

The thirds lost 1-0 at home to Maldon seconds and the fourths 2-0 to London Royals.

