Havering women impress on return from winter break to pick up important points

Havering's women returned from their winter break to take four points from a possible six in rearranged East League Two South East fixtures.

Emily Martin in action during Havering's clash with Southend & Benfleet (pic Alan Radley)

They travelled to Southend & Benfleet on Saturday and fell behind after finding it difficult to settle in the first half.

But they kept their composure and were rewarded when a series of good passes resulted in Sue Harwood collecting the ball and beating a defender and the keeper to level.

The hosts regained the lead, but Havering stepped it up in the second half and began to move the ball with more confidence.

Zoe Bleakley, Amelia Acreman and Bukki Olodo took control at the back, as midfielders Steph Prowse, Charlotte Chamberlin, Katie Griggs, Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Pippa Wilson and Bethan Isherwood worked hard to cut out chances for the home team and create ones for Havering.

The Southend & Benfleet keeper pulled off a string of good saves, but a good run from Acreman and persistent play from Emily Martin set Harwood up for her second and the equaliser.

Havering were unlucky not to grab a winner at the end but the hosts hung on well to give both teams a point from a 2-2 draw.

Sunday saw Havering back on their travels to Ashford to play a match that was previously abandoned due to torrential rain.

Havering had been a goal up when play was halted and took the lead again through Harwood just two minutes into the game after she intercepted a misplaced pass from the Ashford defence and placed the ball past the keeper.

Harwood repeated the trick to double the lead and Havering began to play some lovely hockey, passing the ball well and making some fantastic passes.

Olodo, Acreman and Bleakley were again solid in defence and keeper Sophie McCoy made some excellent saves on the occasions Ashford broke through.

Prowse and Chamberlin made key interceptions and good play from Acreman and Gilkes-Tarsey resulted in a good cross which Griggs converted.

Further pressure led to Martin intercepting to put Harwood in for her hat-trick on 20 minutes, but Ashford hit back from a penalty corner after the restart.

Wilson and Isherwood worked hard in midfield as Havering continued to create chances and Harwood turned provider, crossing for Martin to tap in at the far post and make it 5-1.

Soon after, Chamberlin hit in a hard, flat free hit which Griggs deflected beautifully into the far corner for the sixth and although Ashford struck from another penalty corner late on it was little consolation in a 6-2 Havering win.

Havering welcome Holcombe to Campion School on Saturday (11.30am), while the men host Waltham Forest at 1pm.