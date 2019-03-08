Havering women enjoy great win over Crostyx rivals as Harwood hits four of eight

Havering's Sue Harwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women produced a stunning performance in their latest East Division Two South East match to beat Crostyx seconds by an emphatic 8-2 scoreline.

Looking determined to put the disappointment of a narrow defeat from the previous week behind them, they were quick out of the blocks.

Several early chances were created before Amelia Acreman fired home the opening goal, after Sue Harwood's shot had been blocked.

Havering added a second soon after when Steph Prowse fired home a penalty corner and they continued to dominate the action, passing with confidence and defending well to deny Crostyx.

Bukki Olodo, Wendy Schofield, Louise Burgess, Charlotte Chamberlin and Prowse were all quick to break down any Crostyx attacks, as Acreman, debutant Zoe Bleakley and co-captain Emily Gilkes-Tarsey caused problems with their driving runs.

Emily Martin and Harwood kept the pressure on the home defence and this paid off as Harwood made it 3-0.

Crostyx replied from a short corner before half time, but Havering came out even stronger in the second half and quickly went 4-1 up as Gilkes-Tarsey deflected in Acreman's cross.

You may also want to watch:

Harwood took the ball around the keeper to slot homee the fifth, but Martin was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after seeing several shots saved.

One rebound fell to Harwood to complete her hat-trick and make it 6-1 and Gilkes-Tarsey tucked home Bleakley's cross for the seventh Havering goal.

Harwood made it 8-1 from close range with her fourth goal of the game before Crostyx grabbed a late consolation.

Havering welcome Sevenoaks thirds to Campion on Saturday (1pm).

The seconds began well in their derby with Upminster thirds, as Nicki Cast fired home from the edge of the D to give them the lead.

Alex Semon went close to a second from Emma Isherwood's cross and saw a couple of other chances saved as it remained 1-0 at half time.

But Havering could not maintain their form and Upminster netted twice to take the upper hand.

Saffron Harvey did well to close down the keeper, but Isherwood could not convert the rebound as Cast and Semon saw other attempts go begging.