Hockey: Havering women edged out in season finale

PUBLISHED: 08:58 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 29 March 2019

A Havering player waits (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering’s women were edged out by promotion hopefuls Basildon on the last day of the East League Division Two South East season at Campion.

The home side made a strong start, with Sue Harwood and Alex Semon forcing Basildon’s keeper into early saves.

And as the visitors showed signs of nerves, rushing their passes and turning the ball over, Havering forced a string of short corners.

They deservedly took the lead when Semon collected Emma Isherwood’s pass and drove along the back line to tee up Harwood, who made no mistake.

And Havering continued to dominate, with the midfield of Bethan Isherwood, Tess Meehan, Emily Gilkes-Tarsey and Harwood working hard.

Gilkes-Tarsey had a good chance to double the lead in the second half, after good work by Semon, Harwood and Emily Martin, but Basildon’s keeper produced a superb save to deny her.

Sophie McCoy held firm at the other end, behind a solid defence of Steph Prowse, Karen Smith, Hollie Dawkins and Nic Earle, to frustrate Basildon, only for a break in play for an injury to check Havering’s momentum.

Basildon got back on terms after the restart after a weak pass was seized upon and then took the lead after another defensive error.

Havering battled hard until the final whistle, with Martin and Harwood having shots saved, but two late penalty corners came to nothing as the visitors scrambled the ball clear to record the win they needed to finish as runners-up to Burnt Ash.

The men ended their East Premier B campaign with a 2-2 draw at Dereham, who earned promotion.

And the seconds shared the derby spoils with Romford’s first team in Division Four South East.

Mike Caruana-Smith deflected home a short corner to give Havering a first-half lead, but Roger Hiett hit back for Romford after the restart with a powerful drag flick.

The 1-1 draw confirmed Romford’s relegation, with one fixture to play against Waltham Forest seconds.

Havering thirds won 5-2 at Witham Academy in Division Seven to seal the runners-up spot behind Old Loughts Loppers.

