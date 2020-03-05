Search

Hockey: Havering women conquer Kings

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 March 2020

Havering's Sue Harwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering's Sue Harwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women produced a superb 4-0 win at second-placed Kings & Alleyns in East League Division Two South East on Saturday.

Havering's Emily Gilkes-Tarsey (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Havering's Emily Gilkes-Tarsey (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

They dominated early on, with Steph Prowse, Sue Harwood and Katie Griggs seeing shots saved at penalty corners.

Louise Burgess, Zoe Bleakley, Bukki Olodo and Amelia Acreman coped well as Kings rallied, with keeper Sophie McCoy only having a few saves to make.

And Prowse, Griggs, Charlotte Chamberlin, Pippa Wilson and Emily Gilkes-Tarsey took control in midfield to set up Emily Martin and Harwood to force great saves from the home keeper.

Havering took the lead two minutes before the break when Griggs fired from the top of the D and Gilkes-Tarsey got the final touch after diving with Harwood fo the reound.

But they had to withstand heavy pressure after the restart, before Prowse sent a long ball to Harwood, who showed great skill to turn a defender and lift over the keeper to make it 2-0.

Harwood added a third soon after and a good run and shot from Martin forced a save from the keeper, with Wilson slotting home the loose ball.

McCoy produced a great save late on to preserve her clean sheet ahead of a home match with Folkestone on Saturday (11.30am).

The seconds took a point from an eight-goal thriller with Braintree, with Alex Semon firing the opening goal from Izzy Purdie's great run and pass.

The hosts levelled, but Catherine Semon swept home a second Havering goal before half-time, only for Braintree to move 4-2 up in the second half.

The visitors dug deep, with strong defence by Nic Earle and Chris Noller, and Alex Semon fired home on her reverse with 10 minutes to go.

And as the match drew to a close, Catherine Semon forced a save from the home keeper, then collected the loose ball to tee up sister Alex to fire home and complete her hat-trick in a 4-4 draw.

