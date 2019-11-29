Hockey: Havering women back to winning ways

Havering's women got back to winning ways in the East League (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women got back to winning ways in East League Two South East with a 3-2 success over Southend.

Pippa Wilson went closest to a goal in the first half, before Emily Gilkes-Tarsey put Havering ahead from a Charlotte Chamberlin pass.

Southend levelled from a corner and broke out to take the lead when a deflected shot beat Sophie McCoy.

But a superb interception by Bukki Olodo saw her drive forward and swap passes with Emily Martin to fire goalwards for Sue Harwood to grab the equaliser.

And Harwood rounded the keeper to net the winner and cap a gritty performance.

The seconds beat Waltham Forest with a second-half penalty corner goal from Catherine Semon, after Emma Isherwood had a penalty flick saved.

But the thirds found London Royals seconds too strong, despite a battling display, and fell to an 8-0 defeat.

Alice Marttin was player of the match for making a string of fine saves.