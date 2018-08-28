Havering’s Walker progresses in table tennis event

Havering's Joe Walker (pic: Steven Pover) Stephen Pover

St Edward’s Academy student through to next round of competition

Havering youngster Joe Walker took top honours at the Essex Regional Final of the Jack Petchey London & Essex Schools’ Table Tennis Singles Finals Qualifying event.

The competition bought together 71 players from 22 schools across east London and took place at Raine’s Foundation School in Bethnal Green.

The St Edward’s Academy student battled through the rounds of the under-19 division and came up against rival Mohammed Raqueeb, also 17, from Newham Sixth Form College in the final.

Despite losing one game 9-11 he won through to take the contest 3-1 (11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6).

“I was happy with my play today, but angry I lost that game in the final,” said Walker.

“I am glad I won and can’t wait for the final and a chance to play against new people.”

Edwards will now progress to the next stage of the London competition, which takes place on April 6 at the University of East London.