Havering tennis team serve up the gold at London Youth Games

Published: 10:00 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM June 29, 2021

The London Youth Games returned to Redbridge this year after the event had to be cancelled in 2020, and Havering's tennis team included Cranston Park LTC's Nik Sharma, Amelie Salter, Oliver McLarens and Alice Sharp.

The event was taking on a slightly different format this year with four singles rubbers comprising each match.

Havering were drawn in a qualifying group with Tower Hamlets and Enfield.

And they put in some great performances to win both matches without dropping a set, and progressed to the final group to decide the medals.

Redbridge were up first and Havering girls Salter and Sharp produced some extremely high quality tennis to win their matches, but unfortunately the boys lost their singles games against very good opponents to leave the fixture tied at two matches all.

A mixed doubles shoot-out was needed to determine the winners but although Sharma and Salter produced a great performance it wasn’t to be for Havering as the match went the way of Redbridge.

Havering’s next opponents were Bexley, and the whole team produced great performances to win the tie 4-0.

McLarens produced a very gutsy display to win his match 7-6 which proved to be crucial.

In the final group match, Bexley narrowly defeated Redbridge which meant that Havering became East Region London Youth Games Champions on rubbers won.

Team manager Lee Duncan said: “I am so proud of this team. The way they bounced back from the disappointment against Redbridge was very professional. Every member of the team contributed to this victory, it was very much a team gold.

Peter Bruce - Credit: Havering Council

"After many years in the team, this was Nik’s last year he could play, so it is great for him to go out with the gold medal.

"Thank you also to Krishan who managed the team on the day, and the parents for their incredible support.

"We would also like to dedicate this gold medal to Peter Bruce, who we sadly lost during the pandemic in January 2021.

"Peter was an incredibly dedicated and enthusiastic team manager of the Havering tennis team for many years, and I know he would be proud of what the team achieved."