Havering Sports Council president Peter Bruce dies aged 87

Published: 12:00 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 12:01 PM January 19, 2021

Amy Marren received the President's award from Peter Bruce at the Havering Sports Council Awards night at Upminster Golf Club (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO

Havering Sports Council President Peter Bruce has died after battling a short illness.

The 87-year-old, of Maidstone Avenue, Collier Row, was a founder member of Havering Sports Council when it formed in 1967 and had been an enthusiastic activist ever since.

For decades he organised the annual Sports Awards, the highlight of the borough's sporting year, and also the Sports Council's annual dinner.

A portrait of the Queen presented to Peter Bruce and mayor cllr Lynden Thorpe by Andrew Rosindell MP - Credit: Archant

Peter was head coach at Everyone Active Havering Tennis Club and he was a skilful and talented player.

The onset of age failed to dent his impact as a competitor and he could give a good account of himself, often at the expense of players many years younger.

In the Masters' ranks he successfully played in quality tournaments around the world.

He was both well connected and highly thought of in the tennis world and often attended Wimbledon.

Peter Bruce arrives with the Paralympic flame - Credit: Archant

In earlier times he'd coached gymnastics and for many years had served local football as a referee.

Football was in his blood as he was a devoted West Ham United season ticket holder and always present - when crowds were admitted.

Peter's sporting interests were spread across the board as was seen so often seen throughout Havering.

He was knowledgeable about boxing and when attending professional shows he took his own scorecard along to score each round.

Peter was a natural communicator, having had regular sports spots on two local radio stations, Active FM and Link FM, during which he gave listeners tips as to which players they should place wagers on during Wimbledon.

Peter had another month to serve before completing his term of ofice as Havering Sports Council President.

He was still an active man until a recent illness affected him, and when told his age for a first time, few believed it as his lifestyle was nothing like that expected from an octogenarian.

Tributes aplenty have poured in. One from Guy Selfe, Havering Council's health and wellbeing manager, stated: "Peter, you will be missed terribly.

"You might be gone but will never be forgotten. I hope you are making folk laugh in heaven as much as you made me laugh. A true sporting legend here in Havering.”



