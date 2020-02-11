Havering Sports Council award winners revealed

Havering Sports Award winners (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Archant

Havering Sports Council's sports award winners for 2019 were revealed at their annual presentation night, sponsored by McDonald's Restaurants of Romford at Upminster Golf Club on Monday night.

Jordan Sargeant won the Sports Competitor of the year (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Jordan Sargeant won the Sports Competitor of the year (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

The first award recipient of the night was Havering Athletic Club's Jacob Blanc who bagged the Junior Competitor of the Year award having picked up a silver award at the England Athletics Indoor Championship in Sheffield.

Blanc also completed a League campaign unbeaten in his main event and also set records at both 60 metres' hurdles and 300 metres, adding many more medals throughout the year and getting to appear in the Olympic Stadium when competing in the televised Anniversary Games when he was a relay quartet winner.

Tennis star Jordan Sargeant bagged the Sports Competitor of the Year award after an impressive year of success.

The 23-year-old plays competitively for Havering Tennis Club and in singles matches - again - went through an entire season unbeaten.

Oliver Beadle bagged the Disability Sports Award of the year (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Oliver Beadle bagged the Disability Sports Award of the year (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Sargeant was 50 per cent of his club's Mixed Doubles' pairing who finished runners-up in their League, despite winning all their matches.

And he also represented the Raphael Park Club in the very strong Aegon Tennis League and helped them to win that title.

The same club participate in the Essex County League, which is recognised as one of the country's strongest and - you've guessed - he helped them win that title as well!

In individual tournaments Sargeant finished second from 40 entrants in the high quality Raphael Park Men's singles league.

Rebecca O'Rourke finished as runner-up in the Disability Sports Award of the year (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Rebecca O'Rourke finished as runner-up in the Disability Sports Award of the year (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Another tennis specialist, Oliver Beadle, took the Disability Competitor of the Year award after the 20-year-old claimed the world number four spot at the INAS Global Games in Brisbane.

It was his first international event so he was extra keen to get beyond the group stage and make the knockout stages.

Beadle started on the proverbial wrong foot as he was unwell, suffering jet-lag and unaccustomed to Brisbane's high heat.

Paul Hurworth claimed the Sports Volunteer of the year (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Paul Hurworth claimed the Sports Volunteer of the year (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

But despite being an unseeded newcomer he topped his group, which included two seeded players, then beat the number six seed in a quarter final 4-0, 4-0.

The semi-final saw his campaign end as the number two seed won a close match and the third-place play-off saw him face an uphill task against the number one seed and former world number one for the past four years.

Beadle also lost that one, but he claimed the world number four spot, having lost only two matches - both against former world number one-ranked players.

And his efforts helped Great Britain attain a team silver medal while domestically he enjoyed regional and national success.

Frances Bardsley won the Senior School of the year award (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Frances Bardsley won the Senior School of the year award (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Athlete Rebecca O'Rourke finished as runner-up in that category, while the Volunteer of the Year prize was presented to Paul Hurworth for his work at Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower Cricket Club.

Among his duties he is the member who liaises with Havering Council and also represents his club on the local Police Safe Neighbourhood Panel.

As well as playing on both Saturdays and Sundays, Hurworth gives up his time each Monday and Friday to coach youth players.

Havering Triathlon Club bagged the Sports Club of the Year award and very few clubs can have achieved such success so soon after being founded, this being in 2016.

Newtons Primary School won the Primary School of the year award (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Newtons Primary School won the Primary School of the year award (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Since then 60 members have grown to over 145 with new enquiries coming in with regularity.

The senior school team award category went to Frances Bardsley Academy's under-14 girls netball squad, who were Essex champions and made the National Finals, while the primary school award was picked up by Newtons Primary School.

Finally, Brian Kiernan received the Doug Riden lifetime achievement award for giving 50 years of dedicated service to athletics since joining Havering Athletic Club in 1969.