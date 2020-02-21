Havering Sports Council AGM at Romford Town Hall

Invited guests at the 2019 Havering Sports Council Awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (Pic: Ronald Cook) Archant

Havering Sports Council will hold their AGM at Romford Town Hall on Tuesday (February 25).

It comes just two weeks on from the annual Havering Sports Council awards evening at Upminster Golf Club, where winners for 2019 were revealed in eight different categories.

These included Jacob Blanc, Jordan Sargeant, Paul Hurworth, Olly Beadle, Frances Bardsley Academy, Newtons Primary, Havering Triathlon Club and Brian Kiernan.

All affiliated clubs and organisations are invited to send members, as are those considering affiliation to the Sports Council.

The gavel comes down to commence business at 8pm, with a complimentary buffet served beforehand from 7.30pm.

The AGM will hear from guest speaker Tom Goldsmith, who presents a weekly Thursday evening sport show on local radio station Time FM.