Havering Sports Council AGM at Romford Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 14:15 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 21 February 2020

Invited guests at the 2019 Havering Sports Council Awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (Pic: Ronald Cook)

Havering Sports Council will hold their AGM at Romford Town Hall on Tuesday (February 25).

It comes just two weeks on from the annual Havering Sports Council awards evening at Upminster Golf Club, where winners for 2019 were revealed in eight different categories.

These included Jacob Blanc, Jordan Sargeant, Paul Hurworth, Olly Beadle, Frances Bardsley Academy, Newtons Primary, Havering Triathlon Club and Brian Kiernan.

All affiliated clubs and organisations are invited to send members, as are those considering affiliation to the Sports Council.

The gavel comes down to commence business at 8pm, with a complimentary buffet served beforehand from 7.30pm.

The AGM will hear from guest speaker Tom Goldsmith, who presents a weekly Thursday evening sport show on local radio station Time FM.

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

