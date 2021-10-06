News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Havering football youngsters make a good start to the new season

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:04 PM October 6, 2021   
Havering Schools year eight team

Havering schools' Year 8 team - Credit: Mark Shelden

Havering schools' Year 8 football team sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory over Islington thanks to another terrific performance. 

A brace from Matthias Ojo and goals from Thomas Alder and Charlie Goodwin helped them make it back-to-back wins. 

Last week, they managed to overcome Redbridge 4-1 in a friendly at London Playing Fields, with goals from Thomas, Matthais, Christian Frimpong Manioo and Vinnie Perkins.  

The Year 7 team managed a well-earned 2-2 draw in their first league game of the season away at Chelmsford & Mid Essex at Shenfield School, with both goals from Karolis Barkus.  

Both sides are looking forward to their respective seasons having suffered several interruptions last year due to the pandemic. 

