Havering football youngsters make a good start to the new season

Published: 5:04 PM October 6, 2021

Havering schools' Year 8 football team sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory over Islington thanks to another terrific performance.

A brace from Matthias Ojo and goals from Thomas Alder and Charlie Goodwin helped them make it back-to-back wins.

Last week, they managed to overcome Redbridge 4-1 in a friendly at London Playing Fields, with goals from Thomas, Matthais, Christian Frimpong Manioo and Vinnie Perkins.

The Year 7 team managed a well-earned 2-2 draw in their first league game of the season away at Chelmsford & Mid Essex at Shenfield School, with both goals from Karolis Barkus.

Both sides are looking forward to their respective seasons having suffered several interruptions last year due to the pandemic.