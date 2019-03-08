Havering group complete challenge in memory of Tom and Graham Wilson

The Wilson 10 face the camera after completing their running challenge at Harrow Lodge Park Archant

Havering Hockey Club's Wilson 10 finished their running challenge in memory of the late Tom and Graham Wilson at Harrow Lodge parkrun on Saturday, writes Lee Power.

Lisa and Pippa Wilson with friends at Old Loughts as a new memorial bench for Tom Wilson is unveiled Lisa and Pippa Wilson with friends at Old Loughts as a new memorial bench for Tom Wilson is unveiled

Former Coopers pupil Tom Wilson died, aged 22, after a tragic training ground accident at Old Loughts in December 2015, with dad Graham passing away a few months later.

And Pippa Wilson was joined by Alex and Catherine Semon, Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Katie Griggs, Alex Lee, Alex Defroand, Luke Joslin, Michael Hinton and Paul Johnson in 10 separate races - from 5k to 26 miles - to raise funds for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund.

Johnson said: "Crossing the line together in Saturday's final run for the Wilson 10 at Harrow Lodge in many ways was a bitter sweet feeling.

"To complete the challenge was unbelievable, especially knowing we'd exceeded our fundraising target thanks to the generosity of sponsors, yet there was an element of sadness knowing it would be the last time. As a group it has brought us all closer together and is something we will always remember.

"Throughout the 10 runs the support we've received from our friends, family and Havering Hockey Club has been quite astonishing, no more so than in Liverpool. I can't tell you how much it means to see a friendly face when you are 20-plus miles into a marathon. Thank you to them all, it has meant an awful lot.

"The Brentwood half and Liverpool marathon were tough, but in general the races were enjoyable. The toughest was 16 weeks of marathon training, out four/five times a week, often in the cold and rain, after work and the long Sunday runs often alone. On top of that all of us were training and playing hockey every Saturday.

"Some picked up really bad injuries in training and were not able to do the distances required in training. The fact they never gave up and got the job done is really quite amazing.

"Not completing the challenge was never really an option when running in memory of Graham and Tom and for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund. The two boys meant so much to us and the wider hockey community and we were representing the whole club.

"The charity has now raised over £50,000 and is really pushing awareness of Organ Donation. There are no immediate plans for the Wilson 10 going forward, but the majority of the group have already signed up for the Havering half marathon in October. I'd be surprised if this was the last outing for the group."