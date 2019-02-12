School Sport: Havering pupils serve up badminton success

Newtons won the Havering Primary Schools badminton festival at Emerson Park Archant

Havering’s Primary Schools’ badminton festival served up some great competition this week.

With badminton included in the school games for the first time at year five/six level, the competition saw schools take part in 10 different activities.

Emerson Park and Bower Park hosted the events, with a total of 14 school teams taking part and earning points for each activity.

The results from both days were combined to give all schools a final placing, with Newtons winning on Tuesday with 1,081 points and Benhurst A on top a day later with 1,773.

The combined results from both days meant a top five of Benhurst A, Benhurst B, Parklands B, Newtons and Scargill A.

And Benhurst will now go on to represent Havering in the next round at Redbridge on March 26.

Events were run with leaders from Emerson Park, Bower Park and the college and coach Amanda Austin said: “This is a new format and it was fantastic to see so many children enjoying taking part in activities and all having such a great time.

“The future of badminton is looking good after seeing all the competitions.”