Havering men seal back-to-back wins in double header

Havering’s men secured a huge 7-1 victory over Spalding as they bounced back from defeat in their previous East League Premier B outing.

The first goal came from a quick sideline ball from midfielder Verinder Channa into the top right hand side of the pitch towards forward Sunny Hunjan.

Hunjan duly cut in and struck a lovely shot into the corner past the keeper’s reach.

Havering kept up the pressure and were rewarded with a second as captain Alex Lee slotted home a pass from Harry Andrews.

Good work up the left channel from Hunjan freed Andrews who found Liam Appleyard in the centre of the D to deflect into the far corner for 3-0.

And the left wing again proved fruitful for the home side as Hunjan released midfielder Luke Joslin who made an overlapping run before cutting back and finding Appleyard in the centre who again deflected home.

Spalding began to drop in their efforts and were again punished when veteran Paul Johnson slapped a strong hit into the top of the D, allowing time for Appleyard to pick up the loose ball, turn and finish past the keeper to complete his hat-trick.

Havering continued to press high and were rewarded when Lee won a short corner allowing Connor Poulain to flick at goal, with the rebound falling to Adam Lumbers who slotted home.

Spalding scored from a penalty flick, but Havering had the last word as Appleyard scored his fourth of game.

They also sealed a 4-1 victory over newly-promoted Potters Bar as they rounded off a double header weekend.

Havering won plenty of short corners early on and Poulain dispatched an excellent drag flick into the roof of the net to take the lead.

However, numerous poor passes from the back led to Potters Bar winning a short corner which they converted.

Spurred on by the setback, a well worked routine by the home side led to a rebound bouncing to Joslin who volleyed home to restore Havering’s lead. Appleyard and Hunjan scored the third and fourth.

The seconds fell to their first defeat of the season in a tight game against a young Wapping side as they lost 2-1.