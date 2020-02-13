Search

Havering's men pass latest Cambridge University test as Poulain pounces for winner

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 February 2020

Havering's Connor Poulain attacks (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering's men bounced back from their harsh loss at East Premier B leaders Letchworth to beat Cambridge University seconds at Campion.

The students dominated early possession, without creating any clear chances, and were made to pay as Havering struck first.

Connor Poulain won a short corner with a driving run into the D, with Harry Andrews seeing his drag flick parried into the path of Adam Lumbers, who teed up Alex Defroand to pick out Alex Lee at the far post to score.

But Havering spurned multiple other chances to extend their lead and saw Lumbers forced out of the action with a hand injury, having been hit by another Andrews corner.

Lee Bennett denied Cambridge with some good saves after the restart, including one acrobatic effort to turn the ball over, but a turnover close to the D and poor clearance from Paul Dover led to an equaliser.

Havering kept their heads up, though, and regained the lead 15 minutes from time when Dover took a free hit to Andrews, who swept the ball into the D for Poulain to deflect into the far corner of the net.

Dogged defending from a tiring Havering team denied the students late on and the three points were a boost ahead of this weekend's clash with Broxbourne, who won their earlier meeting by an 8-1 margin.

A hat-trick from Roger Hiett helped the seconds to a surprise 5-1 win over high-flying Clacton.

Andy Meehan and James Walker had early chances, before Hiett opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a defender blocked a shot with a foot.

Clacton hit back from a short corner to level, but Hiett put Havering back in front with another penalty, firing high into the net.

Havering controlled possession well in the second half, but Clacton's long-ball game often threatened to catch them out on the counter-attack.

Luke Ray was twice called upon to save smartly from short corners and the hosts went 3-1 up when Meehan tapped in from close range.

Veteran Mike Hinton added a fourth as a frustrated Clacton side began to lose their discipline and Hiett saved his best until last, firing home an unstoppable drag flick to complete his treble.

The thirds were unable to make it a hat-trick of wins, though, as they went down by the odd goal in nine against their Old Southendian counterparts.

