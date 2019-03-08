Hockey: Havering men frustrated in double header

A Havering player hits out (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's men had to settle for just a point from their latest double-header in East Premier B.

They made the long trip to Spalding on Saturday and Lee Bennett produced two good early saves before Harry Andrews fired wide from a penalty corner.

Havering took the lead in the second half when a good run on the right by Liam Appleyard and cross found Andrews for the slightest deflection into the net.

The visitors were awarded a corner soon after, when Alastair Lewis saw his shot blocked by a defender's foot.

Verinder Channa converted from the spot but the umpires ordered it to be retaken, with Channa flicking into the roof of the net.

Adam Willett received a card with just eight minutes left for failing to retreat from a free hit, though, and Spalding hit back from the penalty corner, with a drag flick into the top corner.

Then, with time almost up, the hosts were awarded a penalty flick after Bennett was adjudged to have fouled, and levelled from the spot.

Havering hosted high-flying Letchworth on Sunday and Bennett was forced into early action again before being beaten after a fast break on the right.

Havering levelled on the stroke of half time when a corner by Andrews was saved and Paul Dover tapped in the rebound.

But Letchworth regained the lead early in the second half, after the hosts gave away possession in midfield and beat Bennett at the near post.

Another penalty corner saw Andrews swap passes with Dover and flick into the roof of the net to make it 2-2, but Letchworth took the third for a third time with a far post tap in from another break.

Channa squared matters once more when Andrews saw a corner saved, but Willett wasted a 2-on-1 chance and Letchworth won all three points at a last-gasp corner.

The seconds ran out 5-1 winners at Crostyx thirds after a strong second half.

Roger Hiett netted from the penalty spot, with Andy Meehan and Chris Dunn making it 3-0 after the break.

Crostyx scrambled a reply past Luke Ray, but Meehan made it 4-1 and Jack Downes claimed his first goal for the club to complete the tally.