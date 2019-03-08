Search

Hockey: Havering men frustrated in double header

PUBLISHED: 08:01 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 21 October 2019

A Havering player hits out (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering's men had to settle for just a point from their latest double-header in East Premier B.

They made the long trip to Spalding on Saturday and Lee Bennett produced two good early saves before Harry Andrews fired wide from a penalty corner.

Havering took the lead in the second half when a good run on the right by Liam Appleyard and cross found Andrews for the slightest deflection into the net.

The visitors were awarded a corner soon after, when Alastair Lewis saw his shot blocked by a defender's foot.

Verinder Channa converted from the spot but the umpires ordered it to be retaken, with Channa flicking into the roof of the net.

Adam Willett received a card with just eight minutes left for failing to retreat from a free hit, though, and Spalding hit back from the penalty corner, with a drag flick into the top corner.

Then, with time almost up, the hosts were awarded a penalty flick after Bennett was adjudged to have fouled, and levelled from the spot.

Havering hosted high-flying Letchworth on Sunday and Bennett was forced into early action again before being beaten after a fast break on the right.

Havering levelled on the stroke of half time when a corner by Andrews was saved and Paul Dover tapped in the rebound.

But Letchworth regained the lead early in the second half, after the hosts gave away possession in midfield and beat Bennett at the near post.

Another penalty corner saw Andrews swap passes with Dover and flick into the roof of the net to make it 2-2, but Letchworth took the third for a third time with a far post tap in from another break.

Channa squared matters once more when Andrews saw a corner saved, but Willett wasted a 2-on-1 chance and Letchworth won all three points at a last-gasp corner.

The seconds ran out 5-1 winners at Crostyx thirds after a strong second half.

Roger Hiett netted from the penalty spot, with Andy Meehan and Chris Dunn making it 3-0 after the break.

Crostyx scrambled a reply past Luke Ray, but Meehan made it 4-1 and Jack Downes claimed his first goal for the club to complete the tally.

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

Plan to convert 177-year-old Romford pub into flats set to go before Havering’s planning committee

The Slater's Arms in London Road, Romford, could be converted into homes and a detached house also built on the site under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google

The Havering Hoard: Museum of London hoping to purchase all 453 Bronze Age objects discovered at Rainham gravel works

A set of Bronze Age composite rings dating back to 1300-1150BC. Picture: York Museums Trust/ Creative Commons

Missing girl, 14, last seen in Gidea Park

Millie Macdonald was last seen in the Gidea Park area on Sunday evening. Picture: Essex Police.

