Havering men pick up vital points in double header to remain above danger zone

Havering's men enjoyed a good weekend in East Premier B (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's men earned four points from their East League Premier B double header to keep above the relegation zone ahead of hosting high-flying Old Southendian.

They fell behind against Sudbury at Campion, but Liam Appleyard raced clear to calm slot home an equaliser and Connor Poulain converted from a penalty corner to make it 2-1.

Lee Bennett made some important saves in the second half, while Poulain was denied at the other end, and Appleyard intercepted a pass and drove into the D to tee up Chris Dunn for a simple finish.

The visitors hit back with their second goal, but then had a man sent off, while Havering lost Verinder Channa to a yellow card.

And the hosts sealed a 4-2 win when Adam Willett was set free into the D and found Dunn, who was fouled as he rounded the keeper, with Poulain converting from the penalty spot.

Havering travelled to St Albans on Sunday, as Paul Dover returned from injury alongside Alex Defroand.

The hosts took the lead after making the early running but Poulain flicked wide from a corner, then swappped passes with Alastair Lewis to flick home and level at the break.

Poualin and Defroand began to look dangerous in the second half, but St Albans regained the lead from a penalty corner, before Alex Lee saw an effort hit a defender on the line.

Channa netted from the spot and Bennett made some key saves, before Poulain sent Dover into the D, but he could not trouble the keeper as it ended 2-2.

Meanwhile, neighbours Upminster beat Shefford & Sandy 2-1 but then lost 3-0 at Sudbury.

A Roger Hiett penalty and Jack Downes goal had Havering seconds 2-1 up against Wapping sevenths with 20 minutes left, but the hosts hit back and made good use of their bigger match-day squad to eventually win 4-2.

But the thirds ran out 7-4 winners against Chelmsford fourths in an entertaining clash.

Lining up in a new formation, they began brightly but could not capitalise on chances and fell two goals down.

After drawing level, Havering found themselves behind again, but rallied in style, as Jon Wigham, Richard Cast and Jack Matthews finished with two goals apiece and Bill Birbeck also found the target.