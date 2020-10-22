Havering’s unbeaten run comes to an end at the hands of Cambridge University

Havering huddle before play (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering men’s unbeaten start to the new season was brought to a halt as they lost 2-1 to Cambridge University and were left to rue missed opportunities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridge kept the ball for the majority of the early stages of the game and made the away side work for possession.

Havering kept patient however and after some encouraging signs of attack, they found the breakthrough.

A well won challenge in the defence from veteran Alastair Lewis allowed him to carry the ball and release captain Alex Lee on the right hand side near the centre line.

A blitz of pace later and Lee found himself in the opposition D where some haphazard defending allowed him to win the first short corner of the match.

Sunny Hunjan duly stepped up and slotted the ball into the bottom left corner after taking it round the first defensive runner beautifully.

You may also want to watch:

Havering continued to press onwards but did not make the most of their momentum and Cambridge began to retain the ball once again.

They were punished for their lack of killer instinct when the university side won a short corner on the stroke of half time and poorly flicked it down the middle into the net past both goalkeeper Lee Bennett and post man Harry Andrews.

Expecting a flick, Havering were left stunned when the umpire failed to see it and gave another short corner. They did not recover mentally from the setback and Cambridge won a short corner 10 minutes from time and with a much better flick, put it past Bennett.

The second team sealed a 4-2 victory over local rivals Upminster although they were made to work hard.

Havering struck first in the early stages when club top-scorer Liam Keeling finished from a tight angle and their lead was soon doubled thanks to a fine short corner drag-flick from Jared Bleakley.

Keeling added a third, but Ollie Peck pulled one back for the visitors when played through for a one-on-one.

Keeling then completed his hat-trick shortly before the half-time break to give Havering a 4-1 lead, although Peck scored a second with a powerful short corner strike.