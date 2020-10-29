Havering men bounce back to winning ways at home to Broxbourne as seconds lose

Havering men bounced back from defeat to Cambridge University with a 2-1 victory over Broxbourne at Campion School.

The contest was viewed as a slight grudge match from last year when Broxbourne won 8-1 at Campion but Havering won the away fixture 5-3 to put a stop to Broxbourne’s promotion charge.

This time Havering drew first blood via a long ball from left-back Adam Lumbers which captain Alex Lee dummied to allow the pass to fall to Adam Willett in the D.

Some good hold-up play from Willett allowed him to make some space and reverse sweep it into the corner past the keeper to give the home side the lead.

The second half started much the same as the first with both teams being relatively cagey.

A slick short corner routine allowed the Broxbourne forward too much space in the middle of the D and he finished calmly past keeper Lee Bennett.

Connor Poulain stepped up and drag flicked a fantastic effort into the top right of the goal, leaving the opposing keeper no chance.

Two late yellow cards to Paul Dover and the opposition forward broke the game’s flow and the game ended 2-1 to Havering.

Havering will now head to Sudbury.

Elsewhere, a second half comeback inspired by Sam Green was not enough to earn Havering a point as they went down to a last minute penalty stroke at Brentwood to lose 4-3.

The hosts were by far the better team in the first half and took a deserved three goal lead while Havering were wasteful in possession, static off the ball and failed to cope with the pace in the Brentwood forward line.

After some strong words during the break, Havering were much improved and Green gave them hope with a powerful strike from the right of the D.

With Brentwood rattled, the visitors reduced the deficit to one goal when Mike Caruana-Smith finished off a well-worked short-corner routine.

Green added his second, scrambled in from close range via a deflection, levelling the scores at 3-3.

However, Brentwood won a short-corner in the closing minutes and when a resulting goal bound effort struck a Havering foot, a penalty stroke was awarded presenting the hosts with a golden opportunity to seal a win.

Havering keeper Graham Walker came close to denying the Brentwood captain from the spot but it was not to be for Havering and they were forced to accept a narrow defeat.