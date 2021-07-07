Havering made it back-to-back wins in National Athletics League

Published: 4:00 PM July 7, 2021

Havering AC's National Athletics League squad made it two wins in two with a comfortable victory at Kingston on Saturday, despite missing several key athletes.

In the opening event, the 400m hurdles, Flic Clarke and Claire Brennan notched up the first of a dozen wins for the women, both in season’s bests, with Brenann’s time improving her own club W40 best while adding runner-up spots in both the pole vault and B javelin.

Katy Sealy proved her worth with a hat-trick of wins in the high jump, shot and javelin, and added runners-up spots in the long jump and B sprint hurdles, as Chloe Williams took the honours in the A string hurdles.

Stephanie Okoro tuned up for the English Schools’ Championship with victory in the 400m, in only her second race at the distance as Jade Kavanagh’s season’s best won the B string.

Ellie Watson won the B high jump and was runner-up in the B long and triple jumps, and Alice Atkins recorded second places in triple jump and hammer on her league debut.

You may also want to watch:

Anne-Prisca Djondo and Nina Brennan added B string wins in shot and discus, and Alice Brown was edged into second in the last round of the A discus, after placing second in the 800m, with Rebecca O’Rourke second in the B 800m.

Karis Thomas was runner-up in both sprints on her individual National League debut, and B string partners Esther Agnimel (100m) and Emma Ramsden (200m, PB) also placed second. Ginte Bailey (1500m) and Robyn Matson (3000m) completed the line-up.

Okoro, Nina Brennan, Clarke and Brown led all the way for victory in the final event the 4x400m relay.

The men’s team were short of sprinters and jumpers but still contributed eight victories.

Club stalwarts Rob Warner and Jason Lendon made it a 1-2 in the steeplechase while marathon specialist James Connor made a rare track appearance with a dominant victory in the 5000m.

Alex Ford took almost 15 seconds off his 1500m best to place second, with James Stewart second in the B string, while Reece Harriott and Luke Chester were both second in their 800m strings.

Adam McCarthy returned from injury for third in the 400m hurdles as Karl Tucker was second in the A 110m hurdles.

Michael Shonibare won the A 400m and Matthew Agnimel’s PB in the B string made it full points for the pair.

Luke Williams and Graham Holder played their part with Williams second in the pole vault and B hurdles and third in the triple jump, and Holder second in hammer and discus and third in the shot.

Travel delays meant a late arrival for Hal Hutton and Duane Jibunoh but it didn’t stop them winning both A and B javelin events.

Agnimel, Harriott and Shonibare and debutant Michael Okoro won the 4x400m relay.