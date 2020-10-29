Search

Havering Ladies seal narrow in over Canterbury

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 October 2020

Havering's Sue Harwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering Ladies secured a 1-0 victory over Canterbury as they welcomed their opponents to Campion School.

Havering's Emily Gilkes-Tarsey (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Havering's Emily Gilkes-Tarsey (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Havering midfield of Katie Griggs, Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Bethan Isherwood, Steph Prowse and Charlotte Chamberlin took control from the start, making early interceptions and setting up potential scoring opportunities.

Canterbury scrambled away chances from Sue Harwood, Emily Martin and Issy Purdie.

Havering stayed focused and continued to play their game, remaining patient until the break finally came.

Emma Sharp fed a hard ball in which both Griggs and Purdie tapped along its way for Harwood to finish off the move.

Havering continued the second half in similar vein. Canterbury played very defensively, making it hard for Havering to capitalise on the stronger possession.

Bukki Olodo, Amelia Acreman, Sharp, Prowse and Chamberlin held firm in defence and allowed virtually no chances for Canterbury to break through.

Gilkes-Tarsey lifted a penalty corner rebound beautifully to the top corner only to see a determined defender just get their stick to it. Prowse also thought she might have grabbed a late extra, running into space to meet Harwood’s cross but it was saved by the Canterbury keeper.

The thirds thumped Waltham Forest 4-0 as Alice Martin netted early on to put them in full control.

Gemma McKenzie-Cardy, Rae Ahmad and Nina Brennan all picked up a goal each, whilst Waltham Forest were unable to break through the Havering defence, leaving the final score to show a 4-0 win for Havering.

The fourths were unfortunate not to come away with a win against Southend.

Despite Havering having most of the play Southend took the lead in the second half.

After lots of hard work, determination and a great team performance veteran Liz Meehan equalised from a short corner.

