Havering Ladies battle back to secure a late draw away to title hopefuls Burnt Ash

Havering HC Ladies vs Crostyx HC Ladies 2nd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 18th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering Ladies produced a great second-half comeback from 2-0 down to grab a draw at early table toppers Burnt Ash.

After a slow to start, Havering saw a dubious penalty corner lead to Burnt Ash taking the lead and the hosts maintained their dominance to increase their lead following a good passage of play.

Sue Harwood and Steph Prowse both forced saves from the keeper but a goal just would not come.

Harwood and Emily Martin began to stretch the home defence as Prowse, Charlotte Chamberlin, Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Tess Meehan and Bethan Isherwood took control of the midfield.

Louise Burgess’ runs caused endless problems and a penalty corner brought Havering back into the game as Emma Sharp tucked away the rebound from Prowse’s strike.

Havering began to believe they could get something from the game but suffered a dent to those hopes when Burgess was sent off, leaving them to play the last 15 minutes with just 10 players.

Bukki Olodo picked the ball up in defence and slipped it down the line to Harwood who dribbled half the length of the pitch, beating two defenders before dummying the keeper and securing the equaliser.

Havering almost grabbed a late winner but Prowse’s shot went inches wide.

It was a determined second-half performance and proved how Havering can play when properly focused.

The second team suffered a narrow 2-0 defeat to Old Southendians.

Havering promoted Rae Ahmed and Sarah Fry from the threes and both played impeccably and fitted very well into the team.

Old Southendians were lucky to score a goal in the first half but this didn’t stop Havering as they kept battling and fighting for the ball at every opportunity.

In the second half Havering were still battling as hard as they possibly could to try and even out the score.

Unluckily for Havering Southend managed to grab another goal, but this didn’t kill Havering’s determination, drive and passion for wanting to get to the ball as they fell just short.

The thirds claimed a 2-1 win over Brentwood while the fourth team thumped Old Southendian Ladies threes 7-0.